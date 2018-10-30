SALCC plays its part in GEW 2018

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Business Department of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College is set to stage a four-day Enterprise event to mark Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), which runs from 12th to 18th November 2018, under the theme “Recognizing youth in Entrepreneurship”.

GEW is a worldwide movement of entrepreneurial people, stimulating the economy by unleashing their enterprising talents and turning their ideas into reality. It aims to inspire the next generation of future entrepreneurs and business leaders by building and developing their confidence and ambitions.

Entrepreneurship is widely regarded as the pathway through which enterprises of all sizes are developed, empowering individuals to create value and wealth; thus generating employment for themselves and others, moving from being job seekers to job creators. This year, the Global Entrepreneurship Network is excited to announce four themes for this year’s GEW 2018 celebration, recognizing women, youth, and inclusion in entrepreneurship, as well as connecting ecosystems around the world.

As part of its contributions to GEW, the SALCC will begin activities with the official launch of GEW on Wednesday, 31st October 2018. The launch will highlight the achievements of GEW over the years and unveil its new additions to the schedule of activities. Wednesday’s launch will also feature a mini exhibition from up and coming student and independent entrepreneurs.

GEW begins on Monday, 12th November 2018 with motivational talks by young entrepreneurs on their successes and challenges. The students will also participate in the Business Idea Generation Competition (IGEN) on Tuesday, 13th November that will yield some attractive prizes. Wednesday, 14th November features an Entrepreneurship Exhibition from both student entrepreneurs and business partners who will display a variety of products and services. The week will culminate with the launching of “Get in the Ring” on Friday, 16th November on the grounds of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College.

The aim of the four-day activities is to sensitize students, faculty and the general public of the existing opportunities and support services that are available for venture creation and sustainability within Saint Lucia.

SALCC takes this opportunity to invite you to participate in this global movement with its students and faculty as they make their mark on the entrepreneurial global map.