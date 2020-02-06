Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

SALCC and Department of Sustainable Development partner in the training of refrigeration and air condition technicians

By SALCC
February 6, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share5
5 Shares

Captioned: Staff of the Sustainable Development Department, Lecturer Mr. Percival Beausoleil and Students of the Refrigeration and Air Condition Programme

(PRESS RELEASE) – A donation of Refrigeration and Air Condition tools and equipment was presented to the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC) on Monday, 3rd February 2020 to assist in the training of technicians and students.

The donation was made by the National Ozone Unit (NOU) of the Department of Sustainable Development, as part of the Regional Demonstration Project funded by the Multilateral Fund for the Implementation of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone, implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

The overall objective of the project is to train refrigeration and air-conditioning servicing sector technicians in handling flammable low global warming alternatives to hydro chlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) effectively. The National Ozone Unit (NOU) along with the four local trainers will conduct a two-day training workshop for industry technicians at the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC) on Low-global Warming Potential (GWP) flammable refrigerants on 4th and 5th February 2020.

Saint Lucia is currently implementing stage one of its Hydro chlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) Phase out Management Plan (HPMP). The main objective of this plan is to reduce HCFC consumption in Saint Lucia by 35% by 2020 as part of the obligation for developing countries under the Montreal Protocol. The signing of the Montreal Protocol on 16th September 1987 was designed to protect the ozone layer. Saint Lucia was amongst the numerous countries that signed the agreement and has taken steps to abide by its obligations.

Mr. Percival Beausoleil Refrigeration and Air Condition Lecturer at the Division of Technical Education and Management Studies (DTEMS) at the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC), represented Saint Lucia in the Regional Curriculum Development Workshop in Grenada during the month of May 2017 and was one of four trainers from Saint Lucia who was trained in the Train the Trainer Regional workshop in Grenada during the month of August 2017.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share5
5 Shares

More Youth/Education Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.