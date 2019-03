Share This On:

(SNO) — One of Saint Lucia’s rising female football stars will be on the move this summer.

Sylvie Willie has committed to a four-year school upon completion of her two-year stint at her present institution.

Willie, who is originally from Dennery, is a student athlete at Western Texas College (WTC) women’s soccer.

A Saint Lucia international, she recently signed a letter of commitment to move on to Mid-America Christian University in Oklahoma for the upcoming fall semester in September.

Willie completed two years with the Lady Westerner’s soccer programme.

In her freshman year, Willie earned Dean’s Honor List and Outstanding Composition Student. Her sophomore year, she received the Commissioner’s Award for maintaining a grade point average of 3.5 during the season.

On the field, the sophomore forward/attacking midfielder has played 19 games for WTC. Last season (fall 2018) she had just seven matches, but she was able to compile two goals and one assist, both goals being game-winners. Her goals also came on just seven shots, as she adopted a more withdrawn role last season. Most crucially, they were her only two shots on goal.

An alumna of Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary School, Willie led Mabouya Valley to the Saint Lucia Football Association (SLFA) Under-21 Championship in 2016, and Dennery to the SLFA Under-22 champions in 2017. On both occasions, she was team captain.

Coach Fanta Cooper will surely miss the talents of young Willie at WTC, as the Saint Lucian striker goes on to pursue her bachelor’s degree in business administration.



Coach Cooper on Sylvie: “Sylvie is an athletic forward with good pace and technical ability. She will definitely cause some problems.”

The 2018 Mid-America Christian University women’s soccer team, the Evangels, made it to the quarterfinals of the Sooner Athletic Conference Championships last season.