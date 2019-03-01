Saint Lucia’s William, Eagles win over Notre Dame

Share This On:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Meggan William only got to play one match, and a doubles match, at that. But the University of Charleston Golden Eagle women’s tennis team made quick work of a depleted Notre Dame College squad by sweeping all seven points in their 2019 Mountain East Conference regular season debut on Saturday afternoon at the Tennis Indoor Center.

Needing just one court to secure the doubles point, Charleston took them both to be on the safe side with wins by Kristine Gegeshidze and Katie Swann at No. 1 and Elise Edwards and Saint Lucia’s William at No. 2 doubles.

Leading 3-0 after earning the doubles point and winning by default in a pair of singles matches, Charleston made it a clean sweep with victories on singles courts one through four.

Edwards, Silvana Slusarciuc, and Regina Lopez all won in straights while Gegeshidze rallied from a set down to win a super-tiebreaker in the third to decide her match.

Charleston doesn’t return to the court until March 10 when they travel to Orlando, Fla. for their annual Spring Break trip.