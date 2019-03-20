Saint Lucia’s William comes up big in collegiate tennis win

ORLANDO, Fla. (SNO) — The University of Charleston Golden Eagle women’s tennis team rebounded in a big way following their first loss of the 2018-19 season by sweeping University of Sioux Falls (S.D.) in their fourth straight day of matches during Spring Break in Orlando.

UC got 6-0 wins from Kristine Gegeshidze and Katie Swann at No. 2 doubles and Regina Lopez-Saucedo and Mathilde Simon at No. 3 doubles to take the doubles point heading into singles play.

After quick wins from Lopez-Saucedo and Edwards at No. 4 and No. 2 singles, Saint Lucia’s Meggan William provided the match-clinching win at No. 6 singles, 6-0, 6-4, to give UC the four points needed for victory.

The Golden Eagles weren’t done there though, sweeping the final three courts in play, two of which were in a third-set super tiebreaker.

Charleston is 3-1 overall on their trip to Orlando heading into Thursday’s finale against Texas A&M University – Kingsville.

DOUBLES

Edwards/Slusarciuc (UC) def. Quandt/Sanders (USF) 6-3

Gegeshidze/Swann (UC) def. Klatt/Applegate (USF) 6-0

Lopez-Saucedo/Simon (UC) def. Whitler/Voss (USF) 6-0

SINGLES

Gegeshidze (UC) def. Jeffries (USF) 4-6, 6-3, 1-0

Edwards (UC) def. Quandt (USF) 6-0, 6-3

Slusarciuc (UC) def. Miller (USF) 7-6, 7-5

Lopez-Saucedo (UC) def. Ambrosio (USF) 6-0, 6-1

Simon (UC) def. Thorfonson (USF) 6-2, 2-6, 1-0

William (UC) def. Sanders (USF) 6-0, 6-4