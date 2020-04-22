Saint Lucia’s Tourism Minister extends personal greeting to the Caribbean region

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) – Saint Lucia’s Tourism Minister –Honourable Dominic Fedee has commenced a series of video messages to Saint Lucia’s Key markets amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
Minister Fedee Greeted the Caribbean Region through the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority’s (SLTA) @Caribcation platforms, extending a message of solidarity, hope and resiliency.
The Caribbean Region makes up Saint Lucia’s second largest market. In 2019 the destination welcomed over 65,000 Caribbean nationals and while COVID-19 has impeded travel, all efforts are geared at keeping the destination top of mind.
Marketing Manager for Caribbean and Events- Mr. Christopher Gustave commenting on the Video Message said; “Our Caribbean Brothers and Sisters are in our thoughts as we all navigate the challenges presented by COVID-19. We also want them to know that once our gateways are again accessible, we will be ready to welcome them with open arms.”
Caribcation is the SLTA’s marketing medium that is laser focused on welcoming Caribbean nationals to Saint Lucia. The platform offers year round deals on accommodation, restaurants, sites and attractions and several other experiences.
