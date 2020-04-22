Don't Miss

Saint Lucia’s Tourism Minister extends personal greeting to the Caribbean region

By SLTA
April 22, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Advertisement

(PRESS RELEASE) – Saint Lucia’s Tourism Minister –Honourable Dominic Fedee has commenced a series of video messages to Saint Lucia’s Key markets amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Minister Fedee Greeted the Caribbean Region through the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority’s (SLTA) @Caribcation platforms, extending a message of solidarity, hope and resiliency.

The Caribbean Region makes up Saint Lucia’s second largest market. In 2019 the destination welcomed over 65,000 Caribbean nationals and while COVID-19 has impeded travel, all efforts are geared at keeping the destination top of mind.

Marketing Manager for Caribbean and Events- Mr. Christopher Gustave commenting on the Video Message said; “Our Caribbean Brothers and Sisters are in our thoughts as we all navigate the challenges presented by COVID-19. We also want them to know that once our gateways are again accessible, we will be ready to welcome them with open arms.”

Caribcation is the SLTA’s marketing medium that is laser focused on welcoming Caribbean nationals to Saint Lucia. The platform offers year round deals on accommodation, restaurants, sites and attractions and several other experiences.

Follow Caribcation on Facebook: @Caribcation

Instagram: @Caribcation

For More Information on Saint Lucia and Caribcation visit www.caribccation.org

Saint Lucia, Let Her Inspire You!

(0)(0)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tourism

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.