Saint Lucia’s Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee to appear on TravelPulse Canada Facebook Live Series

(PRESS RELEASE) – On Monday, May 11th Saint Lucia’s Tourism Minister, Honourable Dominic Fedee, will appear as a guest on Travel Pulse Canada.

Minister Fedee will provide an update for the important Canadian market on the status of COVID-19 in Saint Lucia during an interactive Facebook Live Series with Editor and Chief, John Kirk.

Travel Pulse Canada is a leading travel trade publication, written specifically for travel agents, tourism stakeholders, and tour operators. It provides the latest travel industry developments, breaking news, offers, and videos.

The Facebook live Series will highlight the extensive safety measures the island has taken to protect its people and visitors in its ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Minister Fedee will also share Saint Lucia’s plans for a phased reopening of the island’s main tourism sectors.

Serving as Chairperson of the National COVID-19 Response Telethon, Minister Fedee has helped raise over EC$2.5 Million. He has been an instrumental part of Saint Lucia’s response to the pandemic.

Canada is Saint Lucia’s third-largest international market. Last year the island welcomed over 40,000 Canadian, the highest visitor arrivals from Canada to date.

Join Minister Fedee during the TravelPulse Canada Facebook live interview from 1:00 p.m.

For up-to-date information, frequently asked questions and procedures in place in Saint Lucia during the COVID-19 crisis, please visit https://www.stlucia.org/en/covid-19.

