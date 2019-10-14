Saint Lucia’s Tarik Xavier named Male Athlete of the Week in US

In a very competitive meet that consisted of runners on all divisions and multiple heats, the Butler Community College men’s cross-country team was led by Saint Lucia’s Tarik Xavier in the 8K run on Saturday at the Chili Pepper Cross Country Festival in Fayetteville, AR.

Tarik, a freshman from Vieux Fort, led Butler with a 65th place finish out of 346 runners, clocking a personal best 27:09.3. That time was 12 seconds better than his previous best for the season.

Anton Reeves came in 126th, running a 28:00.5 while Luis Manqueros finished 227th with an 8K time of 29:58.7.

Xavier was subsequently named the Grizzly Male Athlete of the Week.



Aged 18 (turning 19 next February), he will surely be hoping to earn a spot on the team to the next edition of the CARIFTA Games in Bermuda, where he will be aiming to improve on his results from recent years.

Tarik is the son of popular calypsonian and police officer, Callix Kakal Xavier.

