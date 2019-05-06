Saint Lucia’s Sugar Beach resort sold to Bermuda family!

Share This On:

The Green family in Bermuda has “recently finalised” the purchase of the five-star Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort in Soufriere, Saint Lucia, a spokesperson for the family has told The Royal Gazette newspaper.

“They are pleased to be in the process of expanding their portfolio, investing at home in Bermuda, with the recent purchase and development of Point House, and expanding abroad with luxury acquisitions such as this one,” the spokesperson added.

Sugar Beach sits on 100 acres of rain forest, fronted by white sand beaches.

According to the Bermuda newspaper, “Alexander Green announced the purchase on Instagram.”

The Green family also owns Hamilton Princess and Beach Club, the Point House office building on Hamilton’s waterfront, and the Overbay and Waterloo House developments, The Gazette has reported.

