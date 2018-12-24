Saint Lucia’s Shane Felix elected to regional organisation

Share This On:

(SNO) — Local senior firefighter Shane Felix has once again been elected to the executive of the Caribbean Association of Fire Fighters (CAFF).

Felix was elected public relations officer when CAFF held its 9th biennial conference at the Karibea Hotel, Sainte Luce in Martinique on December 7, according to a news release.

Felix, who is chairman of the St. Lucia Fire Service Association, served CAFF previously as second vice president (2009-2011) and first vice president (2011-2013).

Also elected at the conference were Andrew Holder of Guyana (president), Corrie Bridgeman of Barbados (1st vice president); Nathalie Celot of Martinique (2nd vice president), Rose-Annette Peltier of Dominica (generals-secretary), Kim Brathwaite of Barbados (treasurer), Dehola Jacobs of Guyana (asst. secretary/treasurer), Kamario Jarvis of Antigua (trustee), and Steeve Almont of Martinique (trustee).

The new executive will serve for the term 2018-2020 in accordance with Rule 5.02 of the Association’s Constitution, the release stated.

“This year’s conference also incorporated the biennial firefighters’ Goodwill Games which is usually hosted in an alternate year to the conference,” the release stated.

The formation of CAFF, a registered entity under the Companies Act, 1995 of Trinidad and Tobago, was initiated in Saint Lucia in the year 2000 with delegates from just a few Caribbean territories — Antigua, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Guyana, Martinique, Montserrat, St. Lucia, St. Kitts-Nevis, and Trinidad and Tobago — and has since grown in membership to incorporate over 10 territories, the release added.

Previous conferences were hosted in Barbados in 2001, St. Kitts and Nevis (2003), Trinidad and Tobago (2005), Guyana (2007), Dominica (2009), Martinique (2011), Saint Lucia (2013) and Barbados (2015), the release stated.

The first CAFF Goodwill Games were hosted in Saint Lucia in 2004 followed by Trinidad and Tobago in 2010, Barbados (2012), Guyana (2014) and Dominica (2016), according to the release.