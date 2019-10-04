Saint Lucia’s senior national football men’s team gearing up for int’l friendlies

Share This On:

Pin 14 Shares

Saint Lucia continues its preparations for the next round of Concacaf Nations League football, which will include an away game to the Dominican Republic and a home game against El Salvador.

The senior national men’s team is set to face the Commonwealth of Dominica in two friendly internationals on Friday, October 4 and Sunday, October 6.

The Friday match will be played at the Gros Islet Playing Field from 6 p.m. The Sunday fixture is set for 7 a.m. at the Saint Lucia Football Association Inc. technical training centre in Mabouya Valley, Dennery.

Both games are free to football fans and the general public.

The Saint Lucia national team, which has been training in Mabouya Valley for several months under the guidance of head coach Jamaal Shabazz, will be bolstered by the addition of defender/midfielder Sherwin Emmanuel, a former Canada youth international, who has played in Europe and Australia.

( 0 ) ( 0 )