(SNO) — iNet Sandals Grenades FC have been soaring in Antigua and Barbuda’s Digicel/Red Stripe Premier Division, since adding 25-year-old Saint Lucia international striker, Andrus Remy.

The former B1 FC and Marchand centre-forward was the leading scorer earlier this year in the Saint Lucia Football Association (Inc.) Coca-Cola Cup, grabbing six goals in six matches. He also made his mark on his Saint Lucia Lucia debut in September, against Antigua and Barbuda in the Nations League, just days after his 25th birthday.

n Antigua, he has already hit the back of the net four times in four matches, three of which were wins for Grenades. He scored in the second half against SAP FC, the second goal in a 3-0 win. He netted twice again against Tryum FC, hitting the goal that levelled the score at 1-1 after 38 minutes, then following up with the 75th-minute game-winner in a 3-2 thriller.

After Grenades dropped a 1-0 fixture against PIC Liberta Black Hawks, they bounced back with an explosive victory over Old Road in the ‘Round-South’ derby. Remy struck an injury-time goal to put the icing on a 3-0 win, propelling Grenades into second place in the league, three points behind AC Delco, and one ahead of Five Islands FC.

Grenades have scored 12 times this season, and have earned four wins in total from their six games to date. They finished last season fourth out of 10 teams in Antigua and Barbuda Premier Division.