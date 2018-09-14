UPDATED: Saint Lucia’s Randy Serville joins Coppin State

(SNO) – Coppin State University, a historically black university located in Baltimore, Maryland, United States, has continued its tradition of recruiting Saint Lucian student-athletes.

Former Sir Ira Simmons Secondary School student Randy Serville is the latest addition to the Eagles men’s track and field and cross country teams.

Serville moved to the United States two years ago and joined Oxon Hill High School in Maryland. There, he impressed as a member of the school’s track squad, excelling especially in his pet event, the 800m.

A 6’0″ middle-distance runner, Serville also competed for the Fort Washington Knights in club competition. In Saint Lucia, he was most recently a member of Elite Track and Field, under the tutelage of Dr. Verneta Lesporis, his aunt and a multiple national record holder in her own right.

Outdoors, Serville has recorded personal-best marks of 49.93 for the 400m, 1:54.91 for the 800m, 4:16+ for the 1500m, and 4:33+ for the mile. He has been an All American twice in the 4×800 and 4×400 relays at New Balance Nationals, has won County, Regional, and State accolades with his schools 4x800m team, which holds the Maryland school record at 7:40.33.

Serville, who is from from Central Castries (CDC) and later moved to Marisule, Gros Islet, has previously expressed a desire to pursue a degree in law and legal studies.

Other Saint Lucians who have pulled on an Eagles jersey include Nicholas Eugene, the school’s record holder for the men’s indoor 1500m, Beryl Harris (2002), Nigel Leonce (2007), Michael James (2017), and Rosen Daniel (2014, who holds the school record for the indoor 400m.

In other sports, Indira Laurencin (women’s volleyball) and Bridgid Mitchell (women’s basketball) are also CSU alumni.