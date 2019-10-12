Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

Saint Lucia’s Randy Serville improves in cross country

By Terry Finisterre
October 11, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share6
6 Shares

Randy Serville recorded a personal best in the cross country 8k.

Saint Lucia’s Randy Serville led the Coppin State University Eagles men’s cross country team with a ninth-place finish and a personal-record 30:18.6 on the 8K Delaware State University Alumni Cross Country Invite on Friday, October 11 at the Delaware State Outreach & Research Center.

A freshman from Castries, Serville cut two minutes from his previous record set on September 21 to record his second top-ten finish of the season.

Randy Serville

Fellow freshman Ivan Wiggins and Eryk Goode took second and third, respectively for Coppin, finishing in a time of 31:17.2 and 33:33.7.

Rounding out the finishers were Abayie Opuni (34:47.6) and another Saint Lucian freshman, Jervonne Agard (35:15.8).

Among the women, who ran on a 5K course, sophomore Kamillah Monroque and junior Claudina Udoka Constantine made their debuts.

From Monier, Gros Islet, Monroque finished 11th in 21:34.11, just ahead of Constantine, a Soufrière native, who took 15th in 22:13.4.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share6
6 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.