Saint Lucia’s Randy Serville improves in cross country

Saint Lucia’s Randy Serville led the Coppin State University Eagles men’s cross country team with a ninth-place finish and a personal-record 30:18.6 on the 8K Delaware State University Alumni Cross Country Invite on Friday, October 11 at the Delaware State Outreach & Research Center.

A freshman from Castries, Serville cut two minutes from his previous record set on September 21 to record his second top-ten finish of the season.

Fellow freshman Ivan Wiggins and Eryk Goode took second and third, respectively for Coppin, finishing in a time of 31:17.2 and 33:33.7.

Rounding out the finishers were Abayie Opuni (34:47.6) and another Saint Lucian freshman, Jervonne Agard (35:15.8).

Among the women, who ran on a 5K course, sophomore Kamillah Monroque and junior Claudina Udoka Constantine made their debuts.

From Monier, Gros Islet, Monroque finished 11th in 21:34.11, just ahead of Constantine, a Soufrière native, who took 15th in 22:13.4.

