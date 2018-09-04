Saint Lucia’s Qiana Joseph called up to West Indies for South Africa tour

Pin +1 Share 12 Shares

(SNO) — Congratulations have been going out to Qiana Joseph on her selection to the West Indies women’s team for the upcoming home series against South Africa which bowls off on Sunday, September 16 at the Kensington Oval.

The series includes three ODI’s and five T20 Internationals.

Joseph, aged 17, plays for Saint Lucia, North Windward Islands women, and West Indies women as a left-arm fast bowler.

In May 2017, she was named in the West Indies squad for the 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup. She made her Women’s One Day International (WODI) debut for the West Indies against South Africa in the 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup on July 2, 2017.

Former Saint Lucia and West Indies women’s cricketer Eugena Gregg will be traveling with the team as the manager.

The three-match ODI series and the first T20I will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, before the sides will move to the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad for the remaining four T20Is.

It will be a crucial tour for South Africa, with defending champions West Indies also serving as the hosts for the World T20 to be held in November, a month after the tour ends, and may foreshadow South Africa’s fitness to compete at the global event.