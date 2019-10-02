Saint Lucia’s Qiana Joseph called up for CPL women’s T10

Share This On:

Pin 67 Shares

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the government of Trinidad and Tobago, and Cricket West Indies (CWI) are partnering to host two women’s T10 matches ahead of the CPL (men’s) semifinal and final on October 10 and 12.

The best women’s cricketers from across the Caribbean will be playing in the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) Challenge at 3 p.m. on October 10, and the Courts Invitational from 12:30 p.m. on October 12.

Featured among that number will be Saint Lucia’s Qiana Joseph, according to reports circulating in the regional media.

Qiana, an alumnus of the Corinth Secondary School, turns 19 in 2020. But she has already had the experience of playing for the senior West Indies women’s team, having played two official one-day internationals, two warmup ODI’s, and two warmup T20’s for the regional side.

Qiana, a righ-handed batsman and left-arm fast bowler, was MVP of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Trinidad and Tobago Women’s Cricket Association’s Girls 19 and Under T20 competition earlier this year. She led the Windward Islands to second place, having amassed the most runs for the competition.

In Trinidad and Tobago, Qiana will play under the captaincy of West Indies Women Vice Captain Afy Fletcher, whose team will oppose a squad led by West Indies Women Captain Stafanie Taylor in the two-match series.

The games will be on CNC3 in Trinidad and Tobago, SportsMax across the Caribbean, and on YouTube.

Team A: Stafanie Taylor (Captain); Anisa Mohammed; Chinelle Henry; Natasha McClean; Chedean Nation; Jodian Morgan; Reniece Boyce; Stacy Ann King; Britney Cooper; Felicia Walters; Karishma Ramharack; Caneisha Isaac; Shawinisha Hector.

Team B: Afy Fletcher (Captain); Kycia Knight; Kyshona Knight; Hayley Matthews; Aaliyah Alleyne; QIANA JOSEPH (SAINT LUCIA); Akeira Peters; Erva Giddings; Shabika Gajnabi; Kaysia Shultz; Cherry-Ann Fraser; Shakera Selman; Sheneta Grimmond.

( 1 ) ( 0 )