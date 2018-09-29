Saint Lucia’s Melius in West Indies B Team for Super50

(SNO) — Young Saint Lucian cricketer Kimani Melius has gotten a recall to the West Indies B Team to take part in the Cricket West Indies Regional Super 50, which bowls off in Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago in early October.

The West Indies B team will play in Group A of the tournament, and includes home team Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, defending champions the Windward Islands Volcanoes, Guyana Jaguars, and Canada.

Melius, who holds the record for schoolboy cricket in Saint Lucia, as well as the record for the highest score ever attained in Saint Lucia, last represented the West Indies B Team in the recently concluded Canada Summerfest.

The Babonneau Secondary alumnus has over 24 triple-figure scores to his credit at various levels. Aged just 17, he hails from the community of Boguis, Babonneau, but plays for Gros Islet in domestic cricket.

Playing for the Windward Islands in the 2018 Cricket West Indies Under-19 tournament, Melous was the leading scorer in the competition. Hee was a member of the West Indies youth team to the ICC Under-19 World Cup earlier this year.

West Indies B will play their opening match against Canada on October 3.