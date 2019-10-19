Saint Lucia’s Meggan William stars in US university tennis tournament

One of Saint Lucia‘s leading tennis players, Meggan William, starred for her University of Charleston Golden Eagles last weekend, as the women’s tennis team thrashed John Carroll University.

The 5’7″ William is a sophomore at UC. The last time her team edged John Carroll 5-4 back in 2016, William was still a student at Leon Hess Comprehensive in Saint Lucia .

This time around, though, she was very much present at the WV Schoenbaum Courts. The Golden Eagles took all three doubles fairly quickly, William and Ziegler blanking Krupp/Mattimoe 6-0.

Balakrishana and Hidenlang beat their opponents with scores of 6-1 for both sets, whilst William defeated Cole in their singles matchup, 6-0, 6-3.