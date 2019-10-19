Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

Saint Lucia’s Meggan William stars in US university tennis tournament

By Terry Finisterre
October 19, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share3
3 Shares

Meggan William is a former student at Leon Hess Comprehensive in Saint Lucia.

One of Saint Lucia‘s leading tennis players, Meggan William, starred for her University of Charleston Golden Eagles last weekend, as the women’s tennis team thrashed John Carroll University.

The 5’7″ William is a sophomore at UC. The last time her team edged John Carroll 5-4 back in 2016, William was still a student at Leon Hess Comprehensive in Saint Lucia.
This time around, though, she was very much present at the WV Schoenbaum Courts. The Golden Eagles took all three doubles fairly quickly, William and Ziegler blanking Krupp/Mattimoe 6-0.
Balakrishana and Hidenlang beat their opponents with scores of 6-1 for both sets, whilst William defeated Cole in their singles matchup, 6-0, 6-3.
Formerly the top women’s tennis player in Saint Lucia, William is making positive strides in the next phase of her career.
(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share3
3 Shares

Headline News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.