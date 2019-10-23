Saint Lucia’s Meggan William ekes out singles victory for the Golden Eagles

Share This On:
The University of Charleston (UC) Golden Eagles women’s tennis team had a great match against the University of Southern Indiana and won 6-1.
The last time that these two teams played against each other was on September 22 2018, and UC swept them 7-0.
Charleston won two out of three double matches, Ziegler and Saint Lucian sophomore Meggan William put up a fight but fell to Mciaac and Thompson 6-2.
Individually, the 5’7″ William defeated Shireman 6-0, 6-4. Unfortunately, Ziegler lost in her singles match against Thompson.
This was the last fall match for UC, and they will pick it back up in the spring of 2020.
Swann and Balackrishnan def. Hambrock and Jamison 6-2
Simon and Hindenlang def. Braselton and Skepnek 6-1
Mcisaac and Thompson def. Ziegler and William 6-2
Balakrishnan def. Hambrock 6-2, 4-6, 6-0
Swann def. Jamison 6-2, 6-4
Thompson (USI) def. Ziegler 6-4, 5-7, 6-3
Simon def. Mciaac 6-4, 6-4
William def. Shireman 6-0, 6-4
Hindenlang def. Skepnek 6-1, 6-1
