Saint Lucia’s Mechaela Hyacinth makes All-American

By TERRY FINISTERRE, St. Lucia News Online freelance sports writer
May 26, 2019

Mechaela Judia Hyacinth (vest No. 489)

Azusa Pacific freshman sprinter Mechaela Hyacinth made the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships final in the women’s 100m over the weekend.

The 20-year-old Saint Lucian competed for the Cougars at Texas A&M Kingsville to put the cap on a fine first-year outing.

Coming in with the fifth-fastest time, 11.61 seconds, Hyacinth stopped the clock at that precise time in the final. She ended up in sixth. Rene Medley (Lincoln Missouri) won in 11.20, Dianna Johnson (Adams State) second in 11.29, Eboni Coby (TAMU-Commerce) third in 11.39.

The Leon Hess Comprehensive alumna is already the second-fastest sprinter ever at APU. Her sixth-place finish was also the highest of any athlete for the Cougars at Nationals. She earned three of the 6.5 total points copped by the school’s women’s team.

In the preliminaries, Hyacinth had registered a heavily wind-aided time of 11.63 to go into the final as the sixth-fastest qualifier. Her sixth-place finish makes her one of a handful of APU All-Americans.

