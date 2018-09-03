Saint Lucia’s Martin Mann joins Pace University

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(SNO) – Saint Lucia-eligible Lawrence Academy/Wakefield, Rhode Island basketballer Martin Mann has begun the academic year with Pace University, with whose men’s basketball team he will be playing this winter, where he will be playing in the Northeast 10 on a full scholarship.

Mann, a 6’7″, 215-lb forward from Lowell, MA, joins the Setters after a decorated four-year career at Lawrence Academy in Groton, Massachusetts, where he was a four-year starter and two-year captain for the Spartans.

He eclipsed 1,000 career points and was named NEPSAC Class AA Honorable Mention in both his junior and senior seasons. He was also named to the Independent School League (ISL) All-League team.

Mann played for the DC Blue Devils AAU Program and was rated one of the Top-35 players in the Massachusetts Class of 2018, according to the New England Recruiting Report.

Pace University Men’s Basketball Coach Matt Healing, in announcing the signing of Mann as one of three new student-athletes for the 2018-19 season, said:

“We are very excited about the pieces we are adding to our programme and the potential impact they can have both this season and throughout their entire careers at Pace University,” said Healing. “Tyrone (Cohen Jr.), Martin and Chris(Matthews) are a group of hard-working student-athletes who will each bring something unique to our programme. We look forward to watching them develop on the basketball court and also within our Pace community.”

Cohen Jr., Mann and Matthews join a group of returning players from last season that include four double-digit scorers: Greg Poleon (Brooklyn, NY/Abraham Lincoln/Coffeyville CC), Peyton Wejnert (Point Pleasant, NJ/Southern Regional), Brandon Jacobs (Cambria Heights, NY/Long Island Lutheran) and Austin Gilbertson (Etters, PA/Trinity).

Mann’s older brother, Terance Mann, is a shooting guard going into his third year at Florida State.

Both of their parents were born in Saint Lucia, and their mother, Daynia LaForce, is a long-time basketball coach. She is presently the women’s coach at the University of Rhode Island.

Under FIBA rules, both Mann boys are eligible to play for Saint Lucia’s national team.