UPDATED: Saint Lucia’s Leavern St. Rose gears up for regional mothers pageant

Share This On:

(SNO) — Leavern St. Rose is preparing to represent Saint Lucia at the third edition of the Miss International Elegance Mothers Pageant and Pre-Event Cocktail Party in St. Maarten/St. Martin later this month.

The 30-year-old, who is from Dennery, is the mother of two daughters, ages 12 and 2, and a wedding consultant at Royalton Resort. She states, according to her biography, that her goal is to give her children the “best education opportunity” she never had.

She recalled in the bio that when she got pregnant at 17, “life was not the best” but she made the sacrifice to work and attend classes to provide for her child. She has since obtained certified training in phlebotomy, geriatric care, health aide, sales, hospitality, and supervisory skills.

“My life experience has motivated me to accomplish most of the things persons said I won’t accomplish, and today I can say I am proud of where I am, and my achievements, keeping in mind I have three more careers I would love to hold before 40 years old, which includes business manager, surgical nurse and a lawyer,” she states in her bio.

St. Rose said her philosophy is “never to allow your life experience to determine your final destination”.

“People will try to bring you down, on the road to success, but let it be your guide to strive for the highest pinnacle,” she notes.

St. Rose will be competing against mothers from Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, The Bahamas, U.S., Guyana, Commonwealth of Dominica, and St. Maarten/St. Martin.

If she wins, St. Rose said she will create an avenue to assist young mothers, who are victims of sexual abuse, to build their self-esteem. CLICK HERE to like/vote for St. Rose

The pageant’s cocktail party is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 26 in the Tropicana Casino in Cole Bay, while the main event is scheduled for Saturday, October 27 at the Tropicana Ballroom in Cole Bay, starting at 8 p.m.

Organisers, the Believe to Achieve Foundation (BTA), told St. Lucia News Online that the event was slated to be hosted in Aruba but “due to the unforeseen situations, we were forced to bring the show back home to St. Maarten/St. Martin where our organization will have full control”.

The event, which will be held under the theme “A Mother’s Sacrifice”, aims to “embrace, recognize and empower mothers around the globe through pageantry”.