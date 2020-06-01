Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred earns three All-America Honors

Share This On:

Share Pin WhatsApp 63 Shares

Advertisement

(TEXASSPORTS.COM) — Thirteen Texas track and field student-athletes earned All-America honors following the shortened 2019-20 Indoor season, the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced Tuesday.

The Longhorns collected 18 total All-America honors across 12 different events.

With Tuesday’s announcement, the University of Texas has collected 55 total All-America honors (1 Cross Country, 35 Indoor, 19 Outdoor) during Edrick Floréal’s two seasons as head coach.

Julien Alfred, a Castries, St. Lucia native, led the Longhorns with three All-America honors.

She was recognized for her outstanding performances in the 60-meter dash, 200-meter dash and as a part of UT’s 4×400-meter relay team.

Alfred entered the NCAA Championships as the national leader in the 60-meter dash (No. 4 in the world) following a school-record 7.10 (aa) that she ran at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Collegiate Invitational back in January.

In the 200-meter dash, Alfred’s 22.99 made her the eighth-fastest collegiate competitor in 2020, and the seventh-fastest indoor performer in UT history.

Alfred’s 4×400-meter relay effort came alongside Brooke Jaworski, Stacey Ann Williams and Kennedy Simon at the Big 12 Indoor Championships.

There, the group collectively ran a 3:32.64 to win the conference title and cap the Longhorns’ record-breaking 180.33-point effort in Ames, Iowa.

Their time was the 12th-fastest relay time in the NCAA this year.

The 4×400-meter relay group’s All-America recognition makes Alfred just the 10th UT woman, and first since Morolake Akinosun (2014-16), to earn three All-America honors during the same indoor season.

From the 4×400-meter relay squad, Simon and Williams both also earned All-America recognition in the 400-meter dash. Simon, an Atlanta, Georgia native, clocked a 51.81 en route to winning the Big 12 Indoor title. Her mark was the second-fastest in the NCAA this season and made her the sixth-best indoor quarter-miler in school history. Williams, a Kingston, Jamaica native, sat at No. 13 on the NCAA’s 400-meter leaderboard following her 52.40 runner-up finish at the Big 12 Indoor Championships.

Rounding out UT’s success in the women’s sprints was sophomore Kynnedy Flannel, who collected her second-straight Indoor All-America honor in the 200-meter dash. Flannel, an Alvin, Texas native, clocked a 22.93 at the Tiger Paw Invitational on Valentine’s Day weekend to finish with the No. 7 time in the NCAA this year. Flannel’s All-America mark came after eight months away from competition in her signature event following offseason foot surgery for an injury she suffered at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships last June. Tuesday’s announcement makes her a four-time All-American at Texas.

Moving up distances, graduate transfer Kathryn Gillespie earned her first All-America honor as a Longhorn for her performance in the women’s mile. Gillespie, a Dollar, Scotland native, shattered the school record by four-and-a-half seconds, clocking 4:34.64 at the John Thomas Terrier Classic in late January. Her time was the ninth-fastest by an NCAA competitor this year. Tuesday’s recognition completes an impressive all-around campaign for Gillespie on the Forty Acres, as she earned All-Big 12 honors in Cross Country, won three Big 12 conference titles (800m, Mile, DMR) indoors in addition to the All-America honor during her first year at UT.

The last Texas woman recognized Tuesday was senior thrower Elena Bruckner, who used a lifetime-best 16.82m effort at the Big 12 Indoor Championships to win her first conference shot put title and qualify for the NCAA Championships with the nation’s 14th-best throw this year. Her mark solidified her standing as the fifth-best shot-put performer in school history. Bruckner, a San Jose, Calif. native, is the first Longhorn woman to win a Big 12 shot put title since three-time Olympian Michelle Carter in 2006.

On the men’s side, senior jumper O’Brien Wasome highlighted the group of All-Americans by earning dual recognition for his performances in the long and triple jumps this year. Wasome, a Central Village, Jamaica native, is just the fifth Longhorn, and first since Chris Hercules in the 1999 (Indoor), to earn All-America honors in both the long and triple jumps during the same season. Wasome collected the recognition after sweeping the Big 12 Indoor titles, first winning the long jump with a lifetime-best 8.00m effort (No. 6 nationally) on the final jump of the day. His triple jump mark, the No. 3 mark in the country this year, was a 16.56m clearance at the Tiger Paw Invitational on Valentine’s Day weekend.

Sticking in the field, junior thrower Tripp Piperi collected the fifth All-America honor of his career in the shot put­ after posting a 20.98m personal-best effort at the Big 12 Indoor Championships. His mark was the second-best in the NCAA this year and solidified his standing as the No. 2 shot-put performer in school history. Piperi, a native of The Woodlands, Texas, has earned All-America honors in the shot put during all five of his collegiate seasons to date (2018-20 Indoor, 2018-19 Outdoor).

In the sprints, a trio of Longhorns earned All-America recognition, with John Burt doing so in the 60-meter hurdles, Micaiah Harris in the 200-meter dash and Jonathan Jones in the 400-meter dash.

Burt, a Tallahassee, Fla. native, clocked a personal-best 7.67 at the Tiger Paw Invitational to finish as the seventh-fastest collegian in 2020. His mark also made him the No. 2 indoor hurdler in Texas history. Harris, meanwhile, ran the three-fastest 200-meter times in UT history, peaking with a 20.49 – the No. 2 mark in the NCAA this year – at the Razorback Invitational in late January. Jones completed the trio’s success by clocking a 45.78 in his signature event at the Tiger Paw Invitational, good for the sixth-fastest time in the NCAA this year. All three Longhorns also won the Big 12 title in their respective events in late February.

Freshman multi-event competitor Leo Neguebauer was the final Longhorn to earn All-America recognition Tuesday, as his 5,848-point heptathlon score at the Big 12 Indoor Championships was good for the fifth-best mark in the NCAA this year. Neugebauer, a mid-year addition to the roster, ranks as the fith-best heptathlete in UT history following his victory at the Big 12 Championships and the ninth heptathlon All-American in school history. Neugebauer is the fourth Longhorn to earn All-America honors in the heptathlon since 2017 (Wolf Mahler & Steele Wasik, 2017; George Patrick, 2018).

Due to the cancellation of the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships, the USTFCCCA Executive Committee assigned All-America honors based on the post-medical scratch list for the national championships. There were no first-, second-team or honorable mention classifications assigned to the 2020 All-American field.

2020 USTFCCCA Indoor All-Americans (Name – Events)

Julien Alfred – Women’s 60m, 200m, 4x400m

Elena Bruckner – Women’s Shot Put

John Burt – Men’s 60m Hurdles

Kynnedy Flannel – Women’s 200m

Kathryn Gillespie – Women’s Mile

Micaiah Harris – Men’s 200m

Brooke Jaworski – Women’s 4x400m

Jonathan Jones – Men’s 400m

Leo Neugebauer – Men’s Heptathlon

Tripp Piperi – Men’s Shot Put

Kennedy Simon – Women’s 400m, 4x400m

O’Brien Wasome – Men’s Long Jump, Triple Jump

Stacey Ann Williams – Women’s 400m, 4x400m

( 0 ) ( 0 )