Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

Saint Lucia’s Julian Bissette leads Romanian volleyball club to victory

By TERRY FINISTERRE
October 23, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Saint Lucia Julian Bissette celebrates for CS Arcada Galaţi

Saint Lucia’s Julian Bissette led his Romanian club to a big win today (Wednesday) as they lifted the Super Cup.

It was a tough victory for CS Arcada Galaţi, as they needed all five sets at the Clubul Sportiv Teleorman in Alexandria.

Their opponents, Dinamo Bucureşti, succumbed only after a hotly contested see-saw battle, 3-2 (25-17, 19-25, 26-24, 24-26, 16-14). The game lasted two hours and five minutes.

Bissette, a native of Babonneau, was the best of the Galatians.

The 28-year-old middle blocker — who has also played in Greece and France — compiled 22 points followed by Niels Klapwijk, 20, and Marian Bala, 13.

This was the second Super Cup win in three years for Galaţi, the Divizia A1 men’s league champions.

They beat Municipal Volleyball Zalău for the inaugural Super Cup in 2017.

In 2018, Tricolorul Ploieşti lifted the trophy after Bissette helped them win the league title and Romanian Cup.

Since then, with Bissette and two of his fellow former Tricolorul teammates having moved on to Galaţi, their previous team has now been dissolved.

Bucharest had earlier this year lifted the Romanian Cup, defeating Galaţi 3-1 in Alexandria.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Headline News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.