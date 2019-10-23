Saint Lucia’s Julian Bissette leads Romanian volleyball club to victory

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

Saint Lucia’s Julian Bissette led his Romanian club to a big win today (Wednesday) as they lifted the Super Cup.

It was a tough victory for CS Arcada Galaţi, as they needed all five sets at the Clubul Sportiv Teleorman in Alexandria.

Their opponents, Dinamo Bucureşti, succumbed only after a hotly contested see-saw battle, 3-2 (25-17, 19-25, 26-24, 24-26, 16-14). The game lasted two hours and five minutes.

Bissette, a native of Babonneau, was the best of the Galatians.

The 28-year-old middle blocker — who has also played in Greece and France — compiled 22 points followed by Niels Klapwijk, 20, and Marian Bala, 13.

This was the second Super Cup win in three years for Galaţi, the Divizia A1 men’s league champions.

They beat Municipal Volleyball Zalău for the inaugural Super Cup in 2017.

In 2018, Tricolorul Ploieşti lifted the trophy after Bissette helped them win the league title and Romanian Cup.

Since then, with Bissette and two of his fellow former Tricolorul teammates having moved on to Galaţi, their previous team has now been dissolved.

Bucharest had earlier this year lifted the Romanian Cup, defeating Galaţi 3-1 in Alexandria.

( 0 ) ( 0 )