Saint Lucia’s Johnson Charles to play in United Arab Emirates T10

The third edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 cricket tournament is all set to begin on November 14.

The player draft took place Thursday night in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, with 110 players allotted to the eight teams.

Defending champions Northern Warriors decided to cash in on the West Indian talent available in the pool to create a powerful batting unit. With Saint Lucia’s two-time World T20 winning captain Daren Sammy as their icon player, the Warriors added allrounders Andre Russell and Rayad Emrit, opener Lendl Simmons, and wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran. Sammy will also have at his disposal Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz, English wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings, and Zimbabwean allrounder Sikandar Raza.

The Warriors start their title defence on November 15 against the Maratha Arabians.

Meanwhile, Saint Lucia’s Johnson Charles, the third-leading scorer in the just-concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20, was picked by Karnataka Tuskers.

Under the leadership of icon player Hashim Amla, ‘Johno’ will join fellow West Indians, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, and medium-pacer Kesrick Williams, as well as bowlers Sandeep Lamichanne, Pat Brown, and Nathan Rimmington.

Charles, ignored by the West Indies selectors for upcoming T20 engagements against Afghanistan, amassed 415 runs in 13 games for the Barbados Tridents as they become 2019 CPL champions.

