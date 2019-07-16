Saint Lucia’s homeless shelter undergoing “comprehensive rehabilitation” works: PM Chastanet

Share This On:

Saint Lucia’s shelter and soup kitchen for the homeless is undergoing renovations which should be completed soon, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has announced.

The Cornerstone Humanitarian Society was the biggest beneficiary of this year’s Prime Minister’s Independence Ball, receiving EC$250,000. And since the donation, work has been ongoing at the shelter “to improve the living conditions for the vulnerable in our society who call it home,” Chastanet said in a July 12 post on his official Facebook page.

He said a “comprehensive rehabilitation job” has been progressing over the last few weeks. Works include painting, tiling, electrical and plumbing among other works.

“The project will be completed in the coming days,” he said.

In the social media post, the prime minister expressed gratitude to his “amazing wife Raquel for all of her efforts as well as to Mr. John Peters for supervising this project for Free and to Mr. Richard Peterkin & Mr. Michael Gordon for serving as trustees of the funds”.

The Cornerstone Humanitarian Society was one of 15 local charities that received proceeds, on May 23 this year, from the Prime Minister’s Independence Ball.

