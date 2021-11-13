Castries, Saint Lucia, Saturday, November 13, 2021:– The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture is Gung-Ho this weekend about hosting another annual week promoting global entrepreneurship here.

The Chamber has indeed hosted Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) ten times since 2008, to inspire young people to make their entrepreneurial mark.

The annual event, organized by the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), has rapidly grown into a worldwide effort that engages entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, researchers, support organizations and other collaborators to advance economic growth and innovation in over 180 countries.

According to Mishma Anderson, Program Officer of the St. Lucia Youth Business Trust (YBT), “GEN is a year-round platform of programs and initiatives aimed at creating one global entrepreneurial ecosystem that helps people in 160 countries unleash their ideas and turn them into promising new ventures — creating jobs, accelerating innovation and strengthening economic stability around the world.”

Ms. Anderson, who helped coordinate events from the Chamber’s office, said: “Ranging from efforts to inspire and educate nascent entrepreneurs to advancing research and connecting global leaders in person, GEN also operates in all types of economies and cultures.”

She explained that the annual GEW observances have become a staple activity for the Chamber and this year is the tenth.

Under the themes Ecosystems; Education; Inclusion; Policy, GEW 21 was observed here with activities covering November 8-14.

The Launch

On November 8, the official launch was held live on the National Television Network (NTN) of the Government Information Service (GIS) with a ceremony directed by Mishma Anderson, Program Officer of the St. Lucia Youth Business Trust (YBT).

Minister of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs, Emma Hippolyte, encouraged entrepreneurs “to capitalize on all the opportunities for growth and expansion” available to them and invited them “to visit the ministry to see how they can be assisted in their business ventures.”

Chamber President Karen Peter pledged its continuous support for entrepreneurs and initiatives like GEW, “as it works towards the fostering and nurturing of an entrepreneurial culture in St. Lucia.”

“In this 10th year of celebration,” the President expressed “immense gratitude” to all partners and sponsors, noting that “their stellar contributions over time have aided significantly in raising, stimulating and growing the local network.”

Speed Consulting Forum

Following the launch, the Chamber hosted a virtual Entrepreneurs’ Speed Consulting Forum that afforded the young entrepreneurs some fruitful audiences with business professionals.

Participants gained insight in the areas of Banking and Finance, Entrepreneurship, PR & Communications, Social Media Management, Information Technology as well as Marketing and Sales.

Business Resource Symposium

A novel Business Resource Symposium was held via Zoom on November 10 that brought Business Support Organizations together to discuss how services could be accessed by entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Presenting organizations included the YBT, St. Lucia Development Bank, Small Business Development Centre (formally SEDU), Bank of Saint Lucia Limited, BOOST Saint Lucia, Sir Arthur Lewis Community College, Republic Bank (EC) Limited and the James Belgrave Micro Enterprise Development agency.

The Chamber and Carli Communications out of Trinidad and Tobago also cooperated on this project.

In a 90-minute virtual session entitled “Unleashing the Power of Publicity in Your Business,” Carla Williams Johnson, a Media Marketing Specialist, shared her expertise on how to find and win publicity businesses, as well as tips on how to use the press to build credibility, authority and income.

Costing and Pricing Workshop

On November 12, a Costing and Pricing Workshop was hosted following the collective efforts of the Chamber, Massy Stores and Helen’s Daughters.

The session aimed to create greater awareness of ‘costing’ as a concept, driving home that it is essential for the determination of project financing and prices, and for the achievement of profit.

The session was well-attended by over 25 youth and women in agriculture within the Helen’s Daughters network.

The following activities were also held by other partner organizations in recognition of GEW 2021:

Creating an Elevator Pitch (November 9) hosted by the Public Service Toastmasters; the Cross Caribbean Startup Huddle and 3rd Annual Startup Huddle St. Lucia Awards, both hosted by SLUDTERA (November); the Nudge Caribbean Launch in Saint Lucia hosted by AdVizze Inc (November 11); and the Women Empowered in Business Panel Discussion hosted by BOOST Saint Lucia, as well as the EWC St. Lucia Champions Symposium hosted by SLUDTERA (November 12).

On Sunday (November 14), the Awe St. Lucia LISVALU Women’s Talk hosted by SLUDTERA will pull the curtains on the 2021 GEW observances here.