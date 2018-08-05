Saint Lucia’s Gerson and Melius shine in Windwards win

(SNO) – Simeon Gerson starred with the ball and Kimani Melius with the bat as Windward Islands played to a draw with Trinidad and Tobago in their opening match of the Cricket West Indies Under-19 Tournament.

The three-day match was concluded on Sunday at Park Hill Playing Field in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Simeon, a diminutive spinner, wove a web around the Trinbagonians, snaggling five wickets whilst conceding 82 runs in a mammoth 23.2 overs. Trinidad and Tobago declared their first innings at 304-8.

Earlier, in their sole innings, the Windwards had compiled 238 all out. Teddy Bishops of St. Vincent and the Grenadines led with 79 off 164 balls. But the foundation was laid by West Indies youth batsman Kimani, who lashed an aggressive 53 from just 56 balls at the top of the order. He had seven fours and two sixes.

A third Saint Lucian, Johnel Eugene, made 37 runs off 51 balls, and then gave up 38 runs from six overs.