Saint Lucia’s first newborns for 2020 receive hampers

(PRESS RELEASE) — The island’s first recorded newborns for 2020 have each received a hamper containing clothes and other supplies.

Baby boy Giovani Thomas was born at St. Jude Hospital while baby girl Acadya Paul was born at Victoria Hospital.

The hamper presentations were made on Saturday, January 4 to Nadia Aurelien mother of Acadya Paul and Virgil Thomas, mother of Giovani Thomas. Both mothers expressed gratitude for the hampers.



This is the second consecutive year that the Peter sisters of Gros-Islet and St. Thomas, USVI are undertaking the goodwill gesture.

This year’s presentations were made by Mrs. Julie Peter-Clauzel and Ms. Germaine Peter on behalf of the family, who expressed pleasure in keeping their promise to undertake the hamper presentations annually.



Last year’s recipients were Belle Faucher and Courtney Samuel.

The Peter sisters would like to take the opportunity to extend first birthday wishes to Belle and Courtney.

