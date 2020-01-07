Don't Miss
Saint Lucia’s first newborns for 2020 receive hampers

By Department of Health
January 7, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) — The island’s first recorded newborns for 2020 have each received a hamper containing clothes and other supplies.

Baby boy Giovani Thomas was born at St. Jude Hospital while baby girl Acadya Paul was born at Victoria Hospital.

The hamper presentations were made on Saturday, January 4 to Nadia Aurelien mother of Acadya Paul and Virgil Thomas, mother of Giovani Thomas. Both mothers expressed gratitude for the hampers.


This is the second consecutive year that the Peter sisters of Gros-Islet and St. Thomas, USVI are undertaking the goodwill gesture.

This year’s presentations were made by Mrs. Julie Peter-Clauzel and Ms. Germaine Peter on behalf of the family, who expressed pleasure in keeping their promise to undertake the hamper presentations annually.


Last year’s recipients were Belle Faucher and Courtney Samuel.

The Peter sisters would like to take the opportunity to extend first birthday wishes to Belle and Courtney.

 

Headline News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

