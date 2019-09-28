Saint Lucia’s Electoral Department waives fees for replacement of lost national ID cards

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — In recognition of the United Nations (UN) call for participation for International Day of Democracy, the Electoral Department will be embarking on a number of activities throughout the month of October 2019 under the theme “Elections 40 years and beyond,” to mark this occasion.

Some of the planned activities include:

– An amnesty – a waiver of the $100 fee for the replacement of lost identification cards from October 2-15, 2019 at both our Vieux Fort and Castries offices. However all the requirements for the replacement of the card must be met i.e.

1. a Statutory Declaration form signed by a Justice of the Peace or Notary Royal;

2. a five-dollar stamp affixed to the form; and

3. Two passport-sized photos.

– Visits to senior citizen homes across the island to facilitate the issuance of ID cards.

– Visits to homes of the disadvantaged persons who have requested registration and identification services.

– School visits and media appearances to disseminate information relating to:-

1. the requirements for registration;

2. rights and responsibilities as electors; and

3. the importance of democracy.

– A display of election results from 1979 to 2016.

– A mini-exhibition from October 2-31, 2019 showcasing elections paraphernalia used from 1979 to 2016.

– The unveiling of our mobile app and redesigned website.

The general public and members of the media are therefore invited to join us on October 2-31, 2019 from 10 a.m. at the Electoral Office on the ground floor on #23 High Street in Castries.

