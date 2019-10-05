Saint Lucia’s Electoral Department to host activities throughout October

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — In recognition of the United Nations (UN) call for participation for International Day of Democracy, the Electoral Department will be embarking on a number of activities throughout the month of October 2019 under the theme “Elections 40 years and beyond”.

Some of the activities planned to mark the occasion include:

– a waiver of the $100 fee for the replacement of lost identification cards from October 2 to 15, 2019 at both the Vieux Fort and Castries offices. However, all the requirements for the replacement of the card must be met i.e.

– a Statutory Declaration form signed by a Justice of the Peace or Notary Royal;

– a five-dollar stamp affixed to the form; and

– Two passport-sized photos.

– Visits to senior citizen homes across the island to facilitate the issuance of ID Cards.

– Visits to homes of the disadvantaged persons who have requested registration and identification services.

School visits and media appearances to disseminate information relating to:-

* the requirements for registration;

* rights and responsibilities as electors; and

* the importance of democracy.

* A display of election results from 1979 – 2016.

* A mini-exhibition from October 2 to 31, 2019 – showcasing elections paraphernalia used from 1979 – 2016.

* The unveiling of our mobile app and redesigned website.

The general public and members of the media are therefore invited to join us in the month of October, from 10 a.m. at the Electoral Office on the ground floor on #23 High Street in Castries.

