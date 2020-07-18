Saint Lucia’s defensive driving course offered online

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — As part of our COVID-19 response, the defensive driving course is now being delivered online, for your convenience.

Regardless of your physical location—in St Lucia, within the region, or internationally—you can now register and complete the course from the comfort of your home.

Live sessions are delivered via the Zoom platform. All you need is a device (computer, tablet, or mobile phone) with internet access and your provisional driver’s license. Create a free Zoom account, and you are ready to go.

Please use the following contact information to obtain the electronic copy of the registration form, payment information, and instructions for accessing the sessions remotely.

Mobile #: 485-7564 (Whatsapp)

457-7393: Fixed Line

Email: [email protected]

