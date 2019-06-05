Saint Lucia’s Dalton Polius goes for 50 in the Netherlands

Dalton Polius was part of a fine win for his Dutch club, Salland, as they defeated Bloemendaal by three runs in a one-day encounter.

The match was played over the last weekend, with the Saint Lucian allrounder — who is also into his second coaching stint in the Netherlands — contributing a half-century.

Batting first in the Hoofd Klasse H encounter, home team Salland CC won the toss and opted to bat. They went along at a steady clip, wicketkeeper R.G. Strickland batting briskly to help the team to 87/3. At the fall of the third wicket, Polius came to the crease, joining Strickland for a partnership that produced 93 runs. The left-handed Caribbean man eventually got out for 70, with the score 190/4. Salland would go on to accumulate 241/5, Strickland staying unbeaten on 90.

Polius’ right-arm off-spin was brought into play in the second innings, and he played a key role in holding the opposition to 238/7. Although the Castries Comprehensive alumnus did not take a wicket, he bowled seven tidy overs, including a maiden, and gave up just 22 runs.

