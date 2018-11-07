Saint Lucia’s Crystal Clear water wins Grand Gold Quality Award

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — Windward & Leeward Brewery Limited’s (WLBL) & Du Boulay’s Bottling Company Limited’s (DBC) premium Crystal Clear water was recently awarded with the Grand Gold Quality Award by the International Institute for Quality Selections, Monde Selection.

The institute officially recognized WLBL & DBC during its 57th Annual Awards Ceremony held in Valencia, Spain this year.

Crystal Clear Premium Bottled Water which is locally produced was recognized for its high quality, standards and practices.

For Saint Lucian Nationals everywhere, this achievement is worthy of immense celebration and pride. This accolade has legitimized the quality of Saint Lucian products amidst similar products manufactured from all over the world based on the impartial and prestigious reputation of the Monte Selection Institute.

To put this milestone into context, this year, over 1000 companies from 92 countries submitted no less than 3000 products to be judged by the panel. WLBL & DBC came out of its category of beers, soft drinks and water, with the highest award from the institute. Crystal Clear Premium Bottled Water received not just the gold but the Grand-Gold Award.

The unique brand of water was first introduced to St. Lucia in 2009 by DBC. In 2016, the company merged with the leading beverage manufacturer in the OECS and is now a part of the Windward and Leeward Brewery Limited family; a family who has also won itself three consecutive gold awards at the Monde Selection Institute from 2016 -2018 in the production of St. Lucia’s lager ambassador: Piton Beer.

According to the Junior Category Manager for Malts, Energy and Water at WLBL, Fern Wilson-Jean, “Winning the Grand-Gold Award now gives our water a voice to speak to nations about the talent and commitment of our people and the overall quality of our water produced right here on the island of St. Lucia.”

Crystal Clear Bottled Water production process is fully automated with no human interference from start to finish, ensuring the highest purity standards. Water is life and staying hydrated is key to a balanced healthy lifestyle. And what better way to keep hydrated than with water that is trusted all over the world. Our choice is clear….Crystal Clear.