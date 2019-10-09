Saint Lucia’s cruise season begins with local ‘high-level meeting’

Share This On:

Pin 11 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Ministry of Tourism, Information and Broadcasting, Culture and Creative Industries today signalled the commencement of the 2019 cruise season by hosting a high-level meeting with key stakeholders within the cruise sector, including private and public sector agencies.

The primary focus of the meeting was to share the concerns of stakeholders on issues relating to the sector, as well as to generate mechanisms to address these issues.

The cruise sector is a major component of the tourism industry and relies heavily on key products and services to ensure that cruise passengers have a memorable, quality experience during their stay. Some of these services include hiking, water-based tours and adventure, shopping, and heritage experiences. In this vein, the ministry is constantly seeking to ensure that the necessary product upgrades are implemented to guarantee continued diversity in the services provided.

Stakeholder agencies and other representatives that were expected to be in attendance include, but were not limited to, the Ministry of Tourism, Soufriere Marine Management Association Inc. (SMMA Inc.), St. Lucia Air & Sea Ports Association (SLASPA), Marine Police Unit, Cox and Company, Foster and Ince St. Lucia Cruise Services Ltd, Craft Association, Castries City Council, St. Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) and Invest St. Lucia.

The Ministry of Tourism is optimistic that following this discussion, agencies will agree on key actions that will chart the course for the sector and encourage inclusivity and growth.

The meeting was held from 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 8 at the Conference Room of the Orchid Gardens in Union.

( 1 ) ( 0 )