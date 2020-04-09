Saint Lucia’s ‘COVID-19 Response Telethon’ set for April 12

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — This Easter Sunday, the global community will stand together with Saint Lucia to offer unwavering support to frontline workers across the island, who continue to serve the nation tirelessly.

The spirit of giving will hit the airwaves during the ‘National COVID-19 Response Telethon’ on April 12, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m. live on the National Television Network (NTN) and supporting media houses island-wide.

The four-hour virtual telethon is geared at raising funds which will be used to provide the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) required in the lines of duty for our servicemen and women who are working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19, as well as provide food supplies to the deserving across Saint Lucia.

In observation of the need for social distancing as advised by the Department of Health and Wellness, the event will feature pre-recorded and live performances by Saint Lucia’s very own artistes including; Ricky-T, Teddyson John, Linda ‘Chocolate’ Berthier, Claudia Edward, Arthur Allain, Shane Ross, Sedale, Ronald ‘Boo’ Hinkson, Agee Simpson, Rob ‘Zi’ Taylor, TC Brown and several others.

The live feed will also be rotated globally offering the rest of the world an opportunity to view the broadcast and donate to the worthy cause. The fight against COVID-19 is a global life-saving effort. The virus has impacted all sectors of Saint Lucia and continues to impose heavily upon health care.

“Our health care professionals, police force, fire service and volunteers are risking their lives daily to keep everyone safe amid the Coronavirus pandemic and the impact on citizens is overwhelming. With 14 confirmed cases reported on Saint Lucia to date, it is paramount that we focus on ensuring our citizens and frontliners are cared for most efficiently. Therefore, we look forward to the participation and generous support of the public,” said Honourable Allen M. Chastanet – Prime Minister of Saint Lucia.

With the destination being renowned globally, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is also assisting in channeling requests for donations within the diaspora and key tourism source markets.

“Our national efforts demonstrate our commitment in ensuring that our own are cared for, especially in a time as now. In keeping with the goal of raising funds for our frontliners and the deserving, several business houses and individuals have already pledged to the cause with others expected to demonstrate their commitment in the days ahead,” said Honourable Dominic Fedee – Chairman of the National COVID-19 Response Telethon Committee.

Saint Lucians at home and abroad can donate via the following platforms:

Toll Free hotline: 1 (758) 468-9911 locally and from the United States, Canada, the UK and Europe.

Go Fund Me: Saint Lucia Frontline Workers CVOID-19 Response

Bank of Saint Lucia (BOSL) A/C: #104511121 Swift Code: BOSLLCLC

Saint Lucia is undoubtedly a resilient nation and our ability to combat the challenges presented by COVID-19 is simply a reflection of our island’s ethos. Now is the time, let’s do this together!