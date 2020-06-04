Don't Miss

Saint Lucia’s chief elections officer heads CARICOM observer mission to St. Kitts-Nevis

By CARICOM
June 4, 2020

 Share This On:

Share3
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet1
4 Shares

Gasper Jean Baptiste

(PRESS RELEASE) — At the invitation of the Government of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has fielded a CARICOM Election Observation Mission to monitor the general elections which will be held in that country on Friday, June 5, 2020.

The three-member Mission will be headed by Mr. Gasper Jean Baptiste, chief elections officer of Saint Lucia, who has served as a member of CARICOM Election Observation Missions to other CARICOM Member States.

The other members of the Mission are:
§ H.E. Mr. Arley Gill (national of Grenada); and
§ Mr. Chester Arlington Humphrey (national of Grenada).

The CARICOM Election Observation Mission proposes to meet with the electoral officials, leaders of political parties and other stakeholders of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and will monitor the voting process including the opening of the poll, the casting of votes, the closing of the poll and the counting of the ballots.

The members of the Observation Mission arrived in St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 and will depart on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

The Election Observation Mission will issue a preliminary statement based on its observations and findings. A report on the general elections will be subsequently prepared and submitted to the secretary-general of the Caribbean Community.

For CARICOM, election observation serves as a platform to support existing democratic traditions within the Caribbean Community as part of its wider policy of supporting democracy and good governance. In this regard, at the request of the Government of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the CARICOM Secretariat conducted virtual training in election observation for a group of local election observers.

(0)(0)
Share3
WhatsApp
Email
Tweet1
4 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Headlines

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.