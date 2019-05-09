Saint Lucia’s Bissette wins back-to-back in Romanian volleyball

Share This On:

CS Arcada Galați is the new Divizia A1 men’s volleyball champion of Romania.

The finals, for the first time in history, was won by the Galaţi, who triumphed 3-0 away to Steaua Bucharest. Galaţi, with 71 points, have rendered the last match of the championship — between VM Zalău (66 points), and Dinamo — irrelevant.

After winning the first set 25-19, (8-7, 16-14, 21-18), Galaţi won the second 25-18, (5-8, 16-13, 21- 14). In the third set Galaţi led 8-4 and 16-7, then 21-15, and eventually ended 25-17.

Starring for Galați was Saint Lucia’s Julian Bissette, who was second on the team with 11 points, behind only Ivan Raic.

Julian, a well-travelled professional, has previously played with Tricolorul LMV Ploiesti in the Romanian league, after stops in France and Greece, where he earned MVP honours with Kiffisias.

The middle blocker is no stranger to titles, having won the championship and the Romanian Cup with Tricolorul LMV Ploiesti.

Without their Caribbean talisman, along with two of his fellow players who also moved to Galați, it has been tough going for LMV Tricolor.

