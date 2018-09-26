Saint Lucia’s Barclett joins TT Pro League

(SNO) – Just weeks away from his 19th birthday, Saint Lucian goalkeeper Vino Barclett has joined Trinidad and Tobago Pro League outfit Morvant Caledonia United from Barbados Soccer Academy in Barbados.

Barclett is best known as having guided Saint Lucia to the first beach soccer gold medal in the history of the Commonwealth Youth Games in Nassau, the Bahamas, in 2017.

He was also adjudged the Most Outstanding Player at the 2017 Blackheart Knockout Football Tournament, where he played for repeat champions, Vieux Fort South. The Anse Ger Secondary alumnus has also played for Knights Fc in club competition.

Having played for Saint Lucia at Under-15 level back in 2013 in the Cayman Islands, in 2014 he played the Under-17 World Cup Qualifiers and then the Under-20 World Cup Qualifiers in 2016.

At senior level, Barclett represented Saint Lucia in the Windward Islands Tournament in 2017.

Barclett will join forces with Under-17 and Under-20 teammate Melvin Doxilly at Caledonia.