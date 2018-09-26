Don't Miss
ST. LUCIA NEWS ONLINE IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM! FOLLOW US FOR THE LATEST NEWS IN SAINT LUCIA AND AROUND THE WORLD.

Saint Lucia’s Barclett joins TT Pro League

By Terry Finisterre
September 26, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(SNO) – Just weeks away from his 19th birthday, Saint Lucian goalkeeper Vino Barclett has joined Trinidad and Tobago Pro League outfit Morvant Caledonia United from Barbados Soccer Academy in Barbados.

Barclett is best known as having guided Saint Lucia to the first beach soccer gold medal in the history of the Commonwealth Youth Games in Nassau, the Bahamas, in 2017.

He was also adjudged the Most Outstanding Player at the 2017 Blackheart Knockout Football Tournament, where he played for repeat champions, Vieux Fort South. The Anse Ger Secondary alumnus has also played for Knights Fc in club competition.

Having played for Saint Lucia at Under-15 level back in 2013 in the Cayman Islands, in 2014 he played the Under-17 World Cup Qualifiers and then the Under-20 World Cup Qualifiers in 2016.

At senior level, Barclett represented Saint Lucia in the Windward Islands Tournament in 2017.

Barclett will join forces with Under-17 and Under-20 teammate Melvin Doxilly at Caledonia.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.