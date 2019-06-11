Saint Lucia’s Auguste to lead Windwards U17

Share This On:

Former West Indies youth wicketkeeper Ackeem Auguste is one of three Saint Lucians returning to the Windward Islands team for the 2019 Regional Under-17 Tournament.

Saint Lucia has five players in the squad, down from seven in 2018, but still the biggest representation of any individual territory.

2018 captain Simeon Gerson, Dominic Auguste, West Indies Under-16 players Garvin Serieux Jr. and Lee Solomon have all aged out of the competition and will be hoping to make it on the Windwards Under-19 squad.

But the other Auguste, Ackeem, has had quite a year. After leading Saint Lucia to the Windward Islands Under-15 crown in 2017, the gifted and voracious young batsman went on to make the West Indies U16 team, and then made his senior debut for Saint Lucia.

Auguste will be joined by returning players, Keygan Arnold and Tyran Theodore. The other Saint Lucians on the 14-member squad are Udell Preville and Kelleb Thomas. Royce Paul and Ephron Charles are in the reserves.

Windwards finished one off the bottom of the six-team table in 2018, ahead of only Jamaica, after getting off to a strong start with a win over Guyana. Barbados won the title by the barest of margins over Trinidad and Tobago.

WINDWARD ISLANDS U17 TEAM 2019

1 Teddy Bishop Grenada Vice-Captain

2 Tiron Charles Grenada

3 Divonne Joseph Grenada

4 Yawani Regis Dominica

5 Jedd Joseph Dominica

6 Mickel Riviere Dominica

7 Keygan Arnold Saint Lucia

8 Ackeem Auguste Saint Lucia Captain

9 Tyran Theodore Saint Lucia

10 Udell Preville Saint Lucia

11 Kelleb Thomas Saint Lucia

12 O’Jay Matthews St. Vincent & the Grenadines

13 Luke Wilson St. Vincent & the Grenadines

14 Solomon Bascombe St. Vincent & the Grenadines

