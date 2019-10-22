Saint Lucia’s Antoine Destang breaks 13-year-old swim record in Canada

Share This On:
Saint Lucian swimmer Antoine Destang rewrote a 13-year-old Ontario provincial record for men’s 50 metre butterfly over the weekend.
Presently studying in Canada, Destang swam 29.44 to take gold and lower the old Ontario age group record of 29.82 that had been in existence since 2006.
He also swam personal bests in 100 backstroke (good for second place) and 100 freestyle (good for a hard-fought first-place finish) at his first meet since moving to Toronto.
Next up: the NYAC cup and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Swim Meet in St. Vincent and the Grenadines next month.
(0)(0)
Headline News
- PM Chastanet, Pacific Islands explore development of SIDS resilience facility October 21, 2019 11:09 PM
- US hospital ship to offer free medical services in Jamaica October 21, 2019 10:55 PM
- Trinidad: Lawsuit filed against Facebook user who named man a “bandit” October 21, 2019 9:29 PM
- New tourist attraction ‘Glittering Sands’ opens in Anse-la-Raye October 21, 2019 9:20 PM
- Saint Lucia-born student wins regional essay writing competition October 21, 2019 8:10 PM
- Castries man injured in Marisule motorcycle accident October 21, 2019 6:37 PM
- Reela wins 3rd leg of Community 7s rugby tournament in Desruisseaux October 21, 2019 2:59 PM
- BREAKING NEWS: Saint Lucia gov’t denies buying horses or funding racetrack October 21, 2019 2:38 PM
- Three injured in Bexon accident October 21, 2019 2:10 PM