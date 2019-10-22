Saint Lucia’s Antoine Destang breaks 13-year-old swim record in Canada

Share This On:

Saint Lucian swimmer Antoine Destang rewrote a 13-year-old Ontario provincial record for men’s 50 metre butterfly over the weekend.

Presently studying in Canada, Destang swam 29.44 to take gold and lower the old Ontario age group record of 29.82 that had been in existence since 2006.

He also swam personal bests in 100 backstroke (good for second place) and 100 freestyle (good for a hard-fought first-place finish) at his first meet since moving to Toronto.

Next up: the NYAC cup and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Swim Meet in St. Vincent and the Grenadines next month.

