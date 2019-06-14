Saint Lucia’s Alfred Emmanuel up for NACAC treasurer

Share This On:

Five candidates are vying for the opportunity to head the North and Central American and Caribbean Athletics Confederation (NACAC) when that organisation holds its Congress in Mexico next month.

Outgoing president Victor Lopez is retiring and will be replaced by one of Alain Jean Pierre (Haiti), Claudia Perez (Mexico), Warren Blake (Jamaica), Ephraim Serrette (Trinidad and Tobago), or Mike Sands (Bahamas).

But Saint Lucia’s attention will be on the race for treasurer. Alfred Emmanuel is set to go up against Eveyln Farrell (Aruba) and Stephanie Hightower (USA) for that position.

Emmanuel, a former president of the Saint Lucia Athletics Association (SLAA) is no stranger to representation at this level. The 57-year-old former schoolteacher, founder, and leader of Rock Spurs Track Club has previously sat as NACAC treasurer.

The current treasurer of the SLAA, he stepped down as treasurer of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees in 2018, after 12 years in the post. Emmanuel is also Secretary General of the Saint Lucia Olympic Committee Inc.

The 31-member NACAC grouping will decide on its next executive council on July 2 at the Conference Room Diamante, Hotel Crowne Plaza. The president of the SLAA has sought the input of affiliates as to where Saint Lucia should throw its support.

