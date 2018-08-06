Saint Lucia’s Ackeem Auguste named in West Indies under-15 team for UK tour

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – For the fourth straight year, a WINDIES Under 15 squad will go on a two-weeks tour of the UK.
This is an ongoing exchange between Cricket West Indies and the England Barmy Army’s Colts.
This year, the team from the West Indies has attracted support from Virgin Atlantic.
The squad will face six teams in a series of 50-over matches including the Colts.
The squad was assembled following the championship held in March this year.
The squad reads:
Hilroy Andrew – Antigua/Leeward islands
Ackeem Auguste – St Lucia/Windward Islands
Nimar Bolden – Barbados
Carlon Bowen-Tuckett – Nevis/Leeward Islands
Mavendra Dindyal – Guyana
Jordan Johnson – Jamaica
Johan Layne – Barbados
Jaden Leacock – Barbados
Tariq O’Neale – Barbados
Andrew Rambaran – Trinidad and Tobago
Yawani Regis – Dominica/Windward Islands
Che Simmons – Barbados
Sanjay Walker – Jamaica
Rashad Worrell – Barbados
The team will play a 20/20 warm up match against the London Schools Cricket Association on Friday, August 10 before starting the official schedule on Sunday, August 12.
The match tour schedule is:
Sunday, August 12 – WINDIES Under 15 v Hertfordshire
Monday, August 13 – WINDIES Under 15 v Hampshire
Tuesday, August 14 – WINDIES Under 15 v South West England
Thursday, August 16 – WINDIES Under 15 v Ireland Under 15s
Friday, August 17 – WINDIES Under 15 v Barmy Army Colts
Sunday, August 19 – WINDIES Under 15 v London and East Region
The squad will have Dr Oba Gulston as Manager & Physiotherapist and he will be accompanied by Richard Clarke (Head Coach) and Steve Liburd (Assistant Coach). The squad is scheduled to return to the region on August 20.