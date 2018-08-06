Saint Lucia’s Ackeem Auguste named in West Indies under-15 team for UK tour

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – For the fourth straight year, a WINDIES Under 15 squad will go on a two-weeks tour of the UK.

This is an ongoing exchange between Cricket West Indies and the England Barmy Army’s Colts.

This year, the team from the West Indies has attracted support from Virgin Atlantic.

The squad will face six teams in a series of 50-over matches including the Colts.

The squad was assembled following the championship held in March this year.

The squad reads:

Hilroy Andrew – Antigua/Leeward islands

Ackeem Auguste – St Lucia/Windward Islands

Nimar Bolden – Barbados

Carlon Bowen-Tuckett – Nevis/Leeward Islands

Mavendra Dindyal – Guyana

Jordan Johnson – Jamaica

Johan Layne – Barbados

Jaden Leacock – Barbados

Tariq O’Neale – Barbados

Andrew Rambaran – Trinidad and Tobago

Yawani Regis – Dominica/Windward Islands

Che Simmons – Barbados

Sanjay Walker – Jamaica

Rashad Worrell – Barbados

The team will play a 20/20 warm up match against the London Schools Cricket Association on Friday, August 10 before starting the official schedule on Sunday, August 12.

The match tour schedule is:

Sunday, August 12 – WINDIES Under 15 v Hertfordshire

Monday, August 13 – WINDIES Under 15 v Hampshire

Tuesday, August 14 – WINDIES Under 15 v South West England

Thursday, August 16 – WINDIES Under 15 v Ireland Under 15s

Friday, August 17 – WINDIES Under 15 v Barmy Army Colts

Sunday, August 19 – WINDIES Under 15 v London and East Region

The squad will have Dr Oba Gulston as Manager & Physiotherapist and he will be accompanied by Richard Clarke (Head Coach) and Steve Liburd (Assistant Coach). The squad is scheduled to return to the region on August 20.