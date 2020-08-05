Saint Lucia’s 86-y-o COVID patient “recovering”

By MERRICK ANDREWS

(St. Lucia News Online) — Saint Lucia’s 86-year-old COVID-19 male patient is “recovering well”.

That’s according to the Ministry of Health in a news release on Tuesday, August 4.

“The last confirmed case is an 86-year-old gentleman who is recovering well in care. All of the family members, friends, and health care workers disclosed to the contact tracing team have been screened and tested and to date, the results have been negative. The health team continues to monitor and investigate the source of infection,” the release stated.

The elderly man has a history of diabetes and high blood pressure, the Ministry had disclosed in an earlier press release.

The man was also “investigated for prostate cancer” and had surgery two weeks prior to his COVID-19 diagnosis, the Ministry also disclosed.

He was transferred to the Respiratory Hospital on July 26, 2020, with fever and shortness of breath and placed in the Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, the Ministry stated.

To date, Saint Lucia has recorded a total of 25 COVID-19 cases — 22 have fully recovered and three patients remain in care at the Respiratory Hospital and remain stable, the Ministry reported Tuesday.

“Two (2) of the patients have recovered clinically and do not any signs and symptoms of COVID-19, however they still record positive COVID-19 test results,” the Ministry added.

A total of 3,548 tests have been conducted to date, it further reported.