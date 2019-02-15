Saint Lucians world-ranked in sambo

Share This On:

(SNO) — Two Saint Lucians have attained world rankings in the combat sport of sambo, following Saint Lucia’s participation at the World Sambo Championships in Romania in November 2018.

Thierry Augustine is ranked 9th in the 100kg weight class and Nisso Etienne is ranked 29th in the 90kg weight class.

Augustine won two medals in the different disciplines of sport and combat sambo at the Pan American Championships held from July 21-22, 2018.

According to a release from the Saint Lucia Sports and Combat Sambo Federation, “We would like to once again thank our athletes for their service to their country and look forward to a prosperous 2019.”

The Federation has been hosting a series of open days, free for the general public, to get a better understanding of the sport.

Training sessions are conducted at the Carielle Fitness Centre, Castries.