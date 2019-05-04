Saint Lucians urged to avoid listening to negatives about vaccination (+video)

(PRESS RELEASE) — Vaccination Week activities culminated with a health fair on the Dennery Police Station grounds, promoting the importance of vaccination and health living.

Vaccination Week was celebrated under the theme “Protect your community, everyone do your part”.

Principal Nursing Officer, Alicia Baptiste, said the activity allows for raising awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated to prevent infectious diseases.

“What we are doing today is to focus on the preschoolers, and as you see, we have some preschoolers and we are looking at their vaccination schedule, making sure that they are up to date, that they are covered, and also to educate the parents and teachers on the importance of vaccination. Well, you want your children vaccinated to prevent them from acquiring diseases that would of course cause them to either get sick or the worse scenario to die.”

Baptiste also called on parents to play an important role in supporting vaccination.

“Saint Lucians need to avoid listening to all the negatives about vaccination and understand that vaccination is important and that we need to vaccinate ourselves and also our children to again have a healthy nation.”

The concluded vaccination activity included blood pressure and blood sugar testing, nutrition education, counselling and oral health education.

