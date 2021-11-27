Castries, Saint Lucia, Friday November 26, 2021:– Saint Lucians will on Saturday pay tribute to the late Cuban President Fidel Castro, five years after his death in Havana, to honour his contributions to the warm ties between Saint Lucia and Cuba for over four decades.

The Saint Lucia-Cuba Humanistic Solidarity Association (HSA) has again organized this year’s memorial at the Finance Administrative Complex in Castries, within COVID protocols, to welcome the new Cuban Ambassador to Saint Lucia, Bernardo Toscano Sardinas.

The memorial, which starts at 2:30pm, will observe the 16th anniversary of the HSA’s and the 42nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Castries and Havana.

In the 42 years of ties, hundreds of Saint Lucian students have benefitted from annual scholarships to the University of Havana, while thousands of Saint Lucians have received free medical care – especially at the popular Victoria Hospital Eye Clinic – by assigned Cuban Medical Teams.

Cuba has also trained hundreds of Saint Lucian nurses in 2007, ahead of the construction of the three new hospitals planned by the previous Labour Administration – the OKEU, the National Wellness Center on the Millennium Highway in Castries, and the new St. Jude Hospital in Vieux Fort.

Saint Lucia has stood in solidarity with the government and people of Cuba by its consistent condemnation at the United Nations of the US blockade of Cuba.

Meanwhile, the HSA issued a statement ahead of the event outlining why Saint Lucians will pay homage to the late Cuban leader this weekend.

It says: “It’s been five years since the unforgettable and acknowledged leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, departed his earthly life, and, as he predicted, without a doubt, history continues to absolve him.”

It continues, “Fidel was a true friend, especially across Latin America and the Caribbean countries and through his vision, policy and great generosity, was able to assist the countries in the region, particularly in the areas of Education and Health, through Medical Brigades and the granting of thousands of educational scholarships.

“Through Fidel’s unique vision, countries globally continue to receive humanitarian support from Cuba, notwithstanding its many challenges and scarce resources in many areas.”

According to the HSA, “Fidel left his formidable mark and revolutionary personality in the hearts and minds of people worldwide and will always be remembered and admired for his commitment and dedication, for the significant development and advancement in education and health care,which has tremendously benefited countries globally.”

On this fifth anniversary of his death, the HSA “joins the people of the world in paying tribute to the memory of the great revolutionary leader and unforgettable icon,” the statement said.

It adds, “We will be forever grateful to Fidel and the people of Cuba for their unending generosity through great self-sacrifices.”

The HSA statement concludes, “Fidel may be gone, but his revolutionary history is still very much with us and his spirit will never die, but remain in our hearts and minds forever.”