Saint Lucians stranded in Martinique due to ferry closure

By SNO Staff
March 17, 2020

(SNO) – A number of Saint Lucians are presently stranded in Martinique after the ferry service suspended service due to the closure of French borders by President Emmanuel Macron.

A statement on the official Facebook page of the Office of the Prime Minister said efforts are being made to bring them home.

“The Saint Lucia Consulate in Martinique is in discussion with the French authorities in an attempt arrange the return of Saint Lucians,” it said.

Saint Lucians who want to return home are urged to call the consulate in Martinique for further information AFTER 7:30 AM.

“The consulate is closed and will not be accepting any walk-in clients because of measures taken as a result of the coronavirus,” the statement reads.

Persons are advised to TELEPHONE the St Lucia Consulate in Martinique as soon as possible at 0596 718 350 or 0696 78 53 28.

On Monday Macron outlined several travel restrictions in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus in France and its overseas territories.

