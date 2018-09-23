Saint Lucians star in Wolverines win

(SNO) — The Essex County College Lady Wolverines Soccer Programme is off to another hot start in 2018.

Cruising past the Vikings of Mercer County Community College by a final score of 6-0 on Saturday (September 22), Essex is off to a 3-0 start. That start also has the Wolverines at 2-0 in both the Garden State Athletic Conference and in NJCAA Region XIX play.

After the first 20 minutes of action saw no goals from either side, the Wolverines struck twice with 22:25 left in the first half, and then again just 30 seconds later. Both goals were scored by freshman, and Saint Lucian internationals were involved in both.

Chresilda Cox scored the first, and midfield dynamo Samara Edward got the assist on the second.

Essex came out firing again after break, scoring four more goals to leave no doubt in the match.

Saturday’s win was the second straight 6-0 scoreline for ECC and the third consecutive match in which Cox scored.

Through three games, the Wolverines have scored 17 total goals.