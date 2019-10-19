Saint Lucians seek Cricket West Indies Level 1 Coaches certification

Share This On:

Former West Indies A captain John Eugene is one of two Saint Lucians set to undergo advanced training as a cricket coach in Grenada next week. Eugene completed the Cricket West Indies Level 1 Coaches Course in 2018.

Eugene, famous for being the first batsman to score a T20 100 (playing for Sint Maarten in the 2008 Stanford 20/20), is the founder of the self-titled John Eugene Cricket Academy. He has also coached Saint Lucia at various levels.

He will be joined by former Saint Lucia Under-15 Manager Junior Derose, as the two seek to become certified Level 2 coaches. The course is being held under the auspices of Cricket West Indies October 22-25 with 17 participants.

Also among those confirmed for attendance is former West Indies and Windward Islands wicketkeeper Junior Murray.

The facilitators will include Windward Islands Territorial Development Officer Ian Allen, along with five other facilitators, one of whom will be an assessor from England.

Development Officer for Grenada, Raphael Croney, points out that this is part of the overall development plan, all geared towards improving the human resource base in the four Windward Islands, and the ultimate improvement in the cricketing skills of the players at all levels.

Sessions will be held daily from 8;30 a.m. to 6 p.m., but on the first day, the sessions will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

